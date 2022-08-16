Trinis to be sentenced Wednesday for assault of Grenadian sports star

Entornointeligente.com /

Four of the six men de­tained since last Wednes­day in Grena­da, plead­ed guilty yes­ter­day to as­sault­ing Grena­di­an na­tion­al ath­lete An­der­son Pe­ters.

Deck­hand John Alexan­der, 55, sailor Mikhail John, 35, cap­tain Noel Coop­er, 42 and sailor Sheon Jack, 28, plead­ed guilty to caus­ing griev­ous harm to Pe­ters and caus­ing harm to his broth­er, Kid­don Pe­ters, when they ap­peared in the St Georges’ Mag­is­trates Court.

They were al­so charged with steal­ing.

The con­vict­ed men will be sen­tenced to­mor­row (Au­gust 17).

Un­der Grena­di­an law, the max­i­mum pos­si­ble sen­tence is $3,000 East­ern Caribbean (EC) and two years’ im­pris­on­ment.

A fifth Trinida­di­an, sailor Lance Wig­gins, plead­ed not guilty to the charges and due to a lack of ev­i­dence against him, all charges were dropped.

Charges against the sixth de­tained man, po­lice of­fi­cer Abi­o­la Ben­jamin, were al­so dropped.

Cop freed of charges re­counts ‘trau­ma’

In an ex­clu­sive in­ter­view with Guardian Me­dia yes­ter­day from Grena­da, Ben­jamin re­count­ed the trau­ma he ex­pe­ri­enced af­ter be­ing placed be­hind bars for what he claims were false al­le­ga­tions.

He de­clined to com­ment on state­ments made by the de­fence at­tor­ney, for­mer Grena­di­an At­tor­ney Gen­er­al Ca­je­ton Hood, on the pos­si­bil­i­ty of pri­vate crim­i­nal charges be­ing brought against Pe­ters over the in­ci­dent.

Ben­jamin said con­trary to in­for­ma­tion re­leased by the Grena­di­an po­lice, he was not em­ployed with the Har­bour Mas­ter at the time of the in­ci­dent.

But he said in the past, he has worked as a se­cu­ri­ty con­sul­tant for the Har­bour Mas­ter.

«I have an apart­ment in Grena­da and I was stay­ing here. The guys from the ves­sel called to let me know they would be com­ing up and they asked if I could try to find some bar staff and oth­er staff for the ves­sel for the events, so I did,» Ben­jamin said.

On the day of the in­ci­dent, Ben­jamin said his wife, who is al­so a po­lice of­fi­cer, was in Grena­da for their Car­ni­val cel­e­bra­tions. She left for Trinidad around mid­day and Ben­jamin said he went on to at­tend the event on the ves­sel.

When the event was over and a scuf­fle broke out be­tween Pe­ters and his group and the Har­bour Mas­ter crew, Ben­jamin claims he was struck and knocked un­con­scious.

«I didn’t even get a chance to de­fend my­self. As soon as it start­ed, I was knocked out for a cou­ple of sec­onds, the bar staff took me over to by the bar and they were giv­ing me wa­ter. By the time I catch my­self, the storm was al­ready over,» Ben­jamin said.

He said when po­lice ar­rived on the ves­sel im­me­di­ate­ly af­ter the al­ter­ca­tion, he tried telling them he was in­jured and need­ed med­ical at­ten­tion.

How­ev­er, he was hauled away to the Cen­tral Po­lice Sta­tion, along with the crew mem­bers and placed in a cell.

«Im­me­di­ate­ly, they start­ed say­ing we sup­posed to be dead, how come we still alive, then they put me in the cell even though I kept telling them I am a vic­tim here and I have in­juries and I need to seek med­ical at­ten­tion,» Ben­jamin al­leged.

He said it was not un­til 11 pm that he was tak­en to the hos­pi­tal for treat­ment.

Ben­jamin said he and Wig­gins were lat­er tak­en to Grand Anse and kept in a po­lice sta­tion there. He claimed the con­di­tions of the cells were de­plorable and the treat­ment from the po­lice of­fi­cers was not much bet­ter.

«Both of us stayed on the same wood­en makeshift bed that was there….the fol­low­ing day when we asked to use the bath­room, there was an old­ish po­lice of­fi­cer there, the same thing he say­ing that we sup­posed to be dead and com­ing from Trinidad with our bad ways and caus­ing trou­ble,» Ben­jamin said.

He said it was not un­til they were in­ter­viewed by CID of­fi­cers on Fri­day and moved back to the Cen­tral Po­lice Sta­tion, that they were treat­ed bet­ter by the of­fi­cers.

Ben­jamin said by then, the of­fi­cers knew he was a po­lice of­fi­cer as well.

«They showed re­al love from the Fri­day, when every­one start­ed mak­ing good sense pre­vail, they were great, the on­ly prob­lem was the in­fra­struc­ture, which they had no con­trol over.»

On Sun­day, Ben­jamin was told the charges against him were be­ing dropped but he was still tak­en to court along with the oth­er co-ac­cused yes­ter­day.

«They pa­rad­ed us to the court, I don’t know if it was a form of ridicule, it was re­al­ly hurt­ful that one side, an edit­ed ver­sion of the whole in­ci­dent, was tak­en,» he said.

How­ev­er, Ben­jamin de­scribed Grena­da as his sec­ond home, say­ing al­though he had a ter­ri­ble ex­pe­ri­ence, he would not har­bour any ill will to­wards its peo­ple.

«Grena­da is still one of the num­ber one Caribbean is­lands to vis­it, I will nev­er say dif­fer­ent, even with my ex­pe­ri­ence,» he said.

He said al­though he was free to leave, he is hop­ing to re­main un­til the Har­bour Mas­ter crew is sen­tenced.

