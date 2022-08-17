Trinis fined around TT$14,000 each for Grenada Harbour Master fight

by Sharlene Rampersad
Four Trinidadians convicted of assaulting Grenadian national athlete, Anderson Peters on board the Harbour Master last week have been fined EC$3,500 (TT$8,792.53) each in a Grenadian court.
The four were also fined EC$2,000 (TT$5,024.30) each for causing harm to Peter’s brother, Kiddon Peters, for a total of EC$5,500 (TT$13,816.83) each.
The rulings were handed down this morning.
On Monday, deckhand, John Alexander, 55, sailor Mikhail John, 35, captain Noel Cooper, 42 and sailor Sheon Jack, 28 pleaded guilty to both charges in the St George’s Magistrates Court.
Their convictions stem from a brawl onboard the Harbour Master party boat in Grenada last Wednesday.
Charges against two other Trinidadians, police officer Abiola Benjamin and sailor Lance Wiggins were dropped on Monday.
