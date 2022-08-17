Trinis fined around TT$14,000 each for Grenada Harbour Master fight

Entornointeligente.com /

by Shar­lene Ram­per­sad

Four Trinida­di­ans con­vict­ed of as­sault­ing Grena­di­an na­tion­al ath­lete, An­der­son Pe­ters on board the Har­bour Mas­ter last week have been fined EC$3,500 (TT$8,792.53) each in a Grena­di­an court.

The four were al­so fined EC$2,000 (TT$5,024.30) each for caus­ing harm to Pe­ter’s broth­er, Kid­don Pe­ters, for a to­tal of EC$5,500 (TT$13,816.83) each.

The rul­ings were hand­ed down this morn­ing.

On Mon­day, deck­hand, John Alexan­der, 55, sailor Mikhail John, 35, cap­tain Noel Coop­er, 42 and sailor Sheon Jack, 28 plead­ed guilty to both charges in the St George’s Mag­is­trates Court.

Their con­vic­tions stem from a brawl on­board the Har­bour Mas­ter par­ty boat in Grena­da last Wednes­day.

Charges against two oth­er Trinida­di­ans, po­lice of­fi­cer Abi­o­la Ben­jamin and sailor Lance Wig­gins were dropped on Mon­day.

