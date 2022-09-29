Trinis buckling down for Hurricane Ian

Entornointeligente.com /

As Hur­ri­cane Ian hit Flori­da yes­ter­day with cat­a­stroph­ic winds and floods, Tri­nis va­ca­tion­ing there braced for the worst.

Speak­ing to Guardian Me­dia, a Trinida­di­an who re­cent­ly went to Flori­da on va­ca­tion said the Or­lan­do In­ter­na­tion­al Air­port was closed at 10.30 am yes­ter­day be­cause of the ap­proach­ing storm.

«I’m stay­ing in Win­ter Park, a sub­urb of Or­lan­do. We have pre­pared as best as we could. We tied down stuff and re­moved out­side ob­jects that could be­come pro­jec­tiles. We charged all bat­tery sup­plies and bought ad­di­tion­al bat­ter­ies. We al­so charged our head­lamps and made sure they are work­ing. We have a walkie-talkie as well,» he said.

Say­ing they were prepar­ing for pow­er out­ages, the man, who re­quest­ed anonymi­ty, said sup­plies were run­ning low in many stores.

«We bought food items, cool­ers and ice. Sup­plies have run low. When we went to get ice, there was no ice in four to five dif­fer­ent places, bat­tery sup­plies were al­so low. Even al­co­hol and junk food sup­plies were low,» he re­vealed.

Asked about evac­u­a­tions, he said he had rel­a­tives in Tam­pa and Or­lan­do who chose to se­cure their homes and wait out the hur­ri­cane.

«They se­cured their res­i­dences, put in shut­ters, sealed win­dows. Per­sons in Tam­pa were asked to evac­u­ate to Or­lan­do. Peo­ple haven’t left the coun­try be­cause air­lines are a mess,» he added.

He al­so said his ex­pe­ri­ence as a Tri­ni has helped him to stay calm.

«In Trinidad, even when we have hur­ri­cane scares, it pass­es favourably. I don’t have the lev­el of pan­ic as peo­ple who have ex­pe­ri­enced bad hur­ri­canes, so I’m not anx­ious. This seems se­ri­ous. They are com­par­ing this to a one-in-a-hun­dred-year hur­ri­cane but the Tri­ni in me con­tin­ues to be­lieve that every­thing will work out for the best,» he added.

Hur­ri­cane Ian made land­fall in Flori­da as a dan­ger­ous Cat­e­go­ry 4 hur­ri­cane yes­ter­day af­ter­noon, bring­ing winds of 150 mph. Ian made land­fall more than 100 miles (160 kilo­me­tres) south of Tam­pa and St Pe­ters­burg, spar­ing the dense­ly pop­u­lat­ed Tam­pa Bay area from its first di­rect hit by a ma­jor hur­ri­cane since 1921.

Of­fi­cials warned res­i­dents that Tam­pa could still ex­pe­ri­ence pow­er­ful winds and up to 20 inch­es (50 cen­time­tres) of rain. About 2.5 mil­lion peo­ple were or­dered to evac­u­ate south­west Flori­da be­fore the storm hit the coast.

Flori­da Gov­er­nor Ron De­San­tis has urged peo­ple to rush to the safest pos­si­ble shel­ter and stay there un­til the Hur­ri­cane pass­es.

