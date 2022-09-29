Trinis buckling down for Hurricane Ian

radhi[email protected]
As Hurricane Ian hit Florida yesterday with catastrophic winds and floods, Trinis vacationing there braced for the worst.
Speaking to Guardian Media, a Trinidadian who recently went to Florida on vacation said the Orlando International Airport was closed at 10.30 am yesterday because of the approaching storm.
«I’m staying in Winter Park, a suburb of Orlando. We have prepared as best as we could. We tied down stuff and removed outside objects that could become projectiles. We charged all battery supplies and bought additional batteries. We also charged our headlamps and made sure they are working. We have a walkie-talkie as well,» he said.
Saying they were preparing for power outages, the man, who requested anonymity, said supplies were running low in many stores.
«We bought food items, coolers and ice. Supplies have run low. When we went to get ice, there was no ice in four to five different places, battery supplies were also low. Even alcohol and junk food supplies were low,» he revealed.
Asked about evacuations, he said he had relatives in Tampa and Orlando who chose to secure their homes and wait out the hurricane.
«They secured their residences, put in shutters, sealed windows. Persons in Tampa were asked to evacuate to Orlando. People haven’t left the country because airlines are a mess,» he added.
He also said his experience as a Trini has helped him to stay calm.
«In Trinidad, even when we have hurricane scares, it passes favourably. I don’t have the level of panic as people who have experienced bad hurricanes, so I’m not anxious. This seems serious. They are comparing this to a one-in-a-hundred-year hurricane but the Trini in me continues to believe that everything will work out for the best,» he added.
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane yesterday afternoon, bringing winds of 150 mph. Ian made landfall more than 100 miles (160 kilometres) south of Tampa and St Petersburg, sparing the densely populated Tampa Bay area from its first direct hit by a major hurricane since 1921.
Officials warned residents that Tampa could still experience powerful winds and up to 20 inches (50 centimetres) of rain. About 2.5 million people were ordered to evacuate southwest Florida before the storm hit the coast.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has urged people to rush to the safest possible shelter and stay there until the Hurricane passes.
