Trinis aren’t playing games with their cricket

Oh dear, what can the mat­ter be?

Like Mar­ti­ka’s Toy Sol­diers, we saw the Trin­ba­go Knight Rid­ers all fall down step by step against a de­ter­mined at­tack from Guyana’s Ama­zon War­riors on Sat­ur­day night, a re­sult that not on­ly as­sured our ex­it from this year’s Caribbean Pre­mier League but en­sured we fin­ished dead last.

And from the re­spons­es rained down up­on so­cial me­dia plat­forms the minute the game end­ed, if the TKR didn’t re­alise be­fore, they ought to know by now that Tri­nis aren’t play­ing games with their crick­et.

The on­line post-mortem was swift, in­struc­tive and, in many cas­es, down­right bru­tal. Tri­nis were in no mood to hold back, hit­ting the team for ‘Hero Max­i­mums’ fol­low­ing a dis­mal sea­son that cul­mi­nat­ed at the Prov­i­dence Sta­di­um in George­town, Guyana.

Of course, no one re­al­is­ti­cal­ly ex­pects a team to dom­i­nate in every sin­gle tour­na­ment. But it was the way the loss­es oc­curred that left fans all in an up­roar.

Take the last three games for ex­am­ple. Against the War­riors, St Kitts and Nevis Pa­tri­ots and St Lu­cia Kings, the script was just about the same. In all three games, TKR’s op­po­nents bat­ted first and found runs easy to come by in the death overs of their in­nings.

Against the Pa­tri­ots, in par­tic­u­lar, TKR was clob­bered for 85 runs in the last five overs, while the oth­er two op­po­nents al­so blast­ed the bowlers across the field in like fash­ion dur­ing their in­nings.

Fac­ing for­mi­da­ble run rates, the T&T-based team then found them­selves hav­ing to hit out some­where around the 13th overs.

The risks need­ed to meet the re­quired run rates saw them, in all three games, end­ing short of the tar­gets.

We take noth­ing away from their op­po­nents. They played their games well and de­serv­ing­ly won.

But the TKR strate­gies were of­ten puz­zling, with al­ter­ations made to the bat­ting line-up that saw some of the big­ger hit­ters en­ter­ing the game way too late to make a dif­fer­ence, forc­ing them to take risks from the get-go.

From the ear­ly games, it was clear that the team was not gelling this year as it had done be­fore. But even so, few would have pre­dict­ed the mighty TKR win­ning just three of their 10 games.

Few­er still would have thought that when it came down to the wire, the show­ing would have been so poor.

And oh did the Guyanese love it, as they right­ful­ly should.

The ri­val­ry that has de­vel­oped be­tween these two na­tions is as com­pet­i­tive as it is sweet. The heat over whether cur­ry chick­en is more cor­rect than chick­en cur­ry is but a small part of the fire that these two na­tions have been bring­ing against each oth­er on and off the pitch. Where CPL is con­cerned, TKR vs GAW games have be­come mar­quee clash­es of the tour­na­ments.

Yet, it has al­so been a fire burn­ing with love, as fans of Guyana and T&T share the beau­ty of our «Caribbean-ness’ by min­gling to­geth­er in the stands, pelt­ing noth­ing but hi­lar­i­ous pi­cong at each oth­er while the play­ers do the vi­o­lent smash­ings on the field.

It was no dif­fer­ent on Sat­ur­day. Amid the cheers and jeers, the in­ter­ac­tions be­tween the fans were a re­minder that while we take the game se­ri­ous­ly, our friend­ships are not hurt by the out­comes.

The founders of Cari­com and the CPL or­gan­is­ers can take pride in this, as an­oth­er tes­ti­mo­ny that crick­et is a force of uni­ty among us.

The TKR play­ers know very well that they must fix their team if they are to re­cap­ture the hearts of T&T fans and win back brag­ging rights over our broth­ers and sis­ters in Guyana next year.

We tip our hats to Guyana this time. But we al­so send them a warn­ing, as we do to the TKR, that Tri­nis aren’t pre­pared to play games with our crick­et next time around.

