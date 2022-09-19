Trinidadian Tariq Alli appointed IDB Caribbean General Manager and Jamaica Country Representative

Entornointeligente.com /

Trinidadian Tariq Alli is the new Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Country Representative for Jamaica.

Alli, whose appointment took effect on September 1, is also the General Manager of the IDB’s Caribbean Country Department.

In a statement, the bank said Alli has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance spanning debt capital markets, deal origination, syndication, and structuring.

He previously held several roles including assistant vice president and vice president across various indigenous financial institutions in Trinidad & Tobago before he joined the First Citizens Group in 2011.

At the First Citizens Group, he held the positions of Head of Capital Markets and Assistant General Manager – Corporate & Investment Banking Unit.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

