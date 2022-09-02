Trinidadian Man Found Dead In Texas Apartment

Entornointeligente.com /

A 26-year-old Trinidad-born man was found fatally shot in a Texas apartment on Sunday. According to reports from the Dallas Morning News, Jacquan Hudson was found inside an apartment in the Kessler Stevens neighbourhood. Neighbours called 911 after hearing gunshots, and officers were dispatched to the apartment complex. The Dallas Morning News reported that Mr. Hudson had been found dead inside, shot several times. The Dallas Morning News reported that a 27-year-old suspect, who had been staying at the apartment with the accused for several days, had been accused of shooting Mr. Hudson.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com