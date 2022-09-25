Trinidad makes a ‘Return to Consciousness’ with reggae music

Entornointeligente.com /

Reggae royalty will rule at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Trinidad & Tobago (T&T) in November when four stalwarts of the genre will rain down lightning bolts of consciousness at the venue during an event dubbed ‘Kings of the Earth’.

Rastafarian messengers Coco Tea, Sizzla, Capleton and Anthony B have been specially picked for this musical mission, which Trinidadian producer, promoter and Grammy-nominated songwriter, Vychalle ‘Kid’ Singh, and his team have chosen to market using the theme, The Return to Consciousness. This is the first edition of this annual concert concept, which the team noted «is a reminder to everyone that, in this era of social media and the rapid access to all kinds of information, one must always be conscious of reality».

positive content Singh added that the cast assembled has «a wealth of positive content» and, since the pandemic, none of these talented artistes, «all of whom are favourites and never disappoint the reggae fans of the world», have performed in Trinidad.

Quizzed as to what exactly has prompted this need to return to consciousness, Singh gave an answer which provoked much thought, as he shared memories of «back in the day when Sizzla, Capleton and Anthony B’s music made the crime rate drop throughout the diaspora … when every youth wanted to grow locks and live a more conscious lifestyle».

He continued, «Personally, I feel as though we need to do more as a people to enforce consciousness. These particular artistes, among many others, have a huge influence on Trinidad & Tobago. I would even go as far as to say that most of these artiste consider T&T a second home. With that being said, I think balance is the key. I’m not pointing fingers and blaming anyone for expressing themselves through their art but the media outlets need to give consciousness a fair play and create balance. This is our way of creating that balance through Kings of the Earth.»

