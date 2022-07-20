Trinidad ends 18 and under COVID vaccine booster programme due to low take-up

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago government Wednesday said it was forced to end its COVID-19 booster programme for people between the ages of 12 to 18 because they failed to make use of thousands of doses of a vaccine supplied by the United States that expired last month.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, speaking at the weekly news conference of the Ministry of Health, said when the 75,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been received in February «I urged the population, I begged, I implored, all of us went out of our way to tell people these doses are going to expire on June 30.

He said while some people took advantage of the rollout of the vaccines, «some didn’t. So it is difficult to go out and procure vaccines now in a stream that is no longer available to us because we did not demonstrate…the appetite to show that we can use these vaccines.

«We will continue to look and see if we could get (Pfizer) supplies, but I did urge, I did ask, I did advise the population that these are going to expire on June 30, so take advantage of.»

The health minister noted that other vaccines are available for other groups.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com