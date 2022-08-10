Trinidad and Tobago Unions Reject 4% Wage Offer

Entornointeligente.com /

Discussions took on a fiery nature as the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM), The National Union Centre of Trinidad & Tobago (NATUC), and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN) along with their members met to discuss the Government’s 4% wage offer. Head of the Oil Field Workers Union Ancel Roget, called on workers to acknowledge the nature of the offer being proposed.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/REG100822TRINIBAGO001.mp3 Mr. Roget called on workers to publicly refuse the offer.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/REG100822TRINIBAGO002.mp3 Head of the Oil Field Workers Union Ancel Roget

