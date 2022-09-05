Trinidad and Tobago receives US$1.1 billion investment commitment from major methanol producer

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – The Trinidad and Tobago government today said the Swiss based energy company, Proman, has reiterated a commitment to investment an estimated US$1.1 billion over the next 10 years for major plant maintenance turnarounds in the Caribbean country.

Proman describes itself as one of the world’s largest methanol producers, and a leading fertilizer producer globally, with operations and assets all over the world.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister said that the assurance was given during talks held in Zurich between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Proman’s chief executive officer, David Cassidy, and his executive.

Rowley is being accompanied by his Energy and Energy Industries Minister, Stuart Young.

The statement said that Trinidad and Tobago is a key centre of Proman’s operations, with 14 petrochemical plants owned and operated there and 1,100 employees accounting for 67 per cent of its global headcount.

