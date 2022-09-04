TriniBad artiste Kalonji still critical after emergency surgery

Entornointeligente.com /

Charles Kong Soo

Trini­Bad artiste Kalon­ji Arthur who was shot mul­ti­ple times in the car park of the Brix Au­to­graph Col­lec­tion Ho­tel in St Ann’s on Fri­day un­der­went emer­gency surgery the same day af­ter the shoot­ing but is still in a se­ri­ous con­di­tion.

Kalon­ji’s girl­friend, Brid­get James, 25, was al­so shot, how­ev­er she lat­er suc­cumbed to her in­juries.

Ac­cord­ing to the po­lice re­ports, The De­laford, To­ba­go-born na­tive, 25, was cel­e­brat­ing James’ birth­day and while the cou­ple was sit­ting in the ho­tel’s car park, an­oth­er ve­hi­cle ap­proached.

Two gun­men alight­ed from the ve­hi­cle and opened fire on them with high-pow­ered ri­fles.

They were tak­en to the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal, where James died.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

