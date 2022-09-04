TriniBad artiste Kalonji still critical after emergency surgery

Charles Kong Soo
TriniBad artiste Kalonji Arthur who was shot multiple times in the car park of the Brix Autograph Collection Hotel in St Ann’s on Friday underwent emergency surgery the same day after the shooting but is still in a serious condition.
Kalonji’s girlfriend, Bridget James, 25, was also shot, however she later succumbed to her injuries.
According to the police reports, The Delaford, Tobago-born native, 25, was celebrating James’ birthday and while the couple was sitting in the hotel’s car park, another vehicle approached.
Two gunmen alighted from the vehicle and opened fire on them with high-powered rifles.
They were taken to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital, where James died.
