Tributes trigger tearful outpouring at Clarendon funeral

There have been little dry eyes at the funeral of the Clarendon mother and her four children as tribute after tribute resulted in tearful outpouring.

Family matriarch Gwendolyn Wright McKnight found the strength to take the stage to deliver a powerful rendition of the popular Grace Thrillers classic ‘Around God’s Throne’.

«They are somewhere around the throne of God … I keep searching and searching until I shall find them,» she belted, with hands on her chest.

She was supported on stage by friend Pamela Henry and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central Robert Nesta Morgan.

As her vocals filled at Stuart Hall auditorium at Clarendon College, relatives and well-wishers gave way to tears, with one family member falling to her knees.

