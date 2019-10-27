Tributes to retired Chief Justice Bernard

The Office of the President was saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Justice (Retired) Mr Justice Clinton Bernard, TC, the second legal luminary and former Chief Justice to pass in a matter of weeks.
Justice Bernard served as Chief Justice during the period 1985 to 1995, in which time, the Judiciary saw a period of reformation and reinvigoration.
An icon in his own time, Justice Bernard has left his signature on the Judiciary through his advocacy for tax-free salaries for judges and increased pensions, which only last month came to fruition. Former Chief Justice Bernard will be forever remembered for his invaluable contributions to the judicial fraternity.
Her Excellency the President wishes to extend her sincere condolences and those of the nation to the wife and children of former Chief Justice Clinton Bernard.
-Statement from the Office of the President
Opposition Leader: T&T has lost one of its greatest legal minds
I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Chief Justice Clinton Angelo Bernard, who served this country with honour as Chief Justice from 1985 to 1995.
The late Justice Bernard will be remembered for his passion and dedication to improving the judicial system. Over the decade of his service as Chief Justice, he successfully introduced many reforms, including adjustments to judges’ pensions and benefits.
He returned to Trinidad and Tobago in 1961, after completing his studies in the United Kingdom, where he was called to the Bar one year prior to his return. His long and distinguished career began in the Attorney General’s Department as a Legal cadet. Just six years later, he was appointed as Senior Counsel, appointed Deputy Solicitor General and held acting appointments as Solicitor General and Director of Public Prosecutions. He was appointed as Puisine Judge on November 1, 1977, elevated to the Court of appeal in 1982 and sworn in as Chief Justice on December 23, 1985.
For his tremendous service to this country, Justice Bernard received the Trinity Cross in 1986.
The late Justice Bernard’s autobiography, Beyond The Bridge: The Legal Journey of Clinton Angelo Bernard was presented to the public just one year ago, and in it we learn of this extraordinary man’s determination to succeed and excel in his career, and his love for the community in which he was born and raised.
Trinidad and Tobago has lost one of its greatest legal minds. We celebrate his remarkable legacy even as we mourn his passing.
On behalf of the Opposition and on my own behalf, we pray to God that He may grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
-Statement from Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar
