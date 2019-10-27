Tributes to retired Chief Justice Bernard

Entornointeligente.com /

The Of­fice of the Pres­i­dent was sad­dened to learn of the pass­ing of Chief Jus­tice (Re­tired) Mr Jus­tice Clin­ton Bernard, TC, the sec­ond le­gal lu­mi­nary and for­mer Chief Jus­tice to pass in a mat­ter of weeks.

Jus­tice Bernard served as Chief Jus­tice dur­ing the pe­ri­od 1985 to 1995, in which time, the Ju­di­cia­ry saw a pe­ri­od of ref­or­ma­tion and rein­vig­o­ra­tion.

An icon in his own time, Jus­tice Bernard has left his sig­na­ture on the Ju­di­cia­ry through his ad­vo­ca­cy for tax-free salaries for judges and in­creased pen­sions, which on­ly last month came to fruition. For­mer Chief Jus­tice Bernard will be for­ev­er re­mem­bered for his in­valu­able con­tri­bu­tions to the ju­di­cial fra­ter­ni­ty.

Her Ex­cel­len­cy the Pres­i­dent wish­es to ex­tend her sin­cere con­do­lences and those of the na­tion to the wife and chil­dren of for­mer Chief Jus­tice Clin­ton Bernard.

-State­ment from the Of­fice of the Pres­i­dent

Op­po­si­tion Leader: T&T has lost one of its great­est le­gal minds

I wish to ex­tend my deep­est con­do­lences to the fam­i­ly, friends and col­leagues of for­mer Chief Jus­tice Clin­ton An­ge­lo Bernard, who served this coun­try with ho­n­our as Chief Jus­tice from 1985 to 1995.

The late Jus­tice Bernard will be re­mem­bered for his pas­sion and ded­i­ca­tion to im­prov­ing the ju­di­cial sys­tem. Over the decade of his ser­vice as Chief Jus­tice, he suc­cess­ful­ly in­tro­duced many re­forms, in­clud­ing ad­just­ments to judges’ pen­sions and ben­e­fits.

He re­turned to Trinidad and To­ba­go in 1961, af­ter com­plet­ing his stud­ies in the Unit­ed King­dom, where he was called to the Bar one year pri­or to his re­turn. His long and dis­tin­guished ca­reer be­gan in the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al’s De­part­ment as a Le­gal cadet. Just six years lat­er, he was ap­point­ed as Se­nior Coun­sel, ap­point­ed Deputy So­lic­i­tor Gen­er­al and held act­ing ap­point­ments as So­lic­i­tor Gen­er­al and Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tions. He was ap­point­ed as Pui­sine Judge on No­vem­ber 1, 1977, el­e­vat­ed to the Court of ap­peal in 1982 and sworn in as Chief Jus­tice on De­cem­ber 23, 1985.

For his tremen­dous ser­vice to this coun­try, Jus­tice Bernard re­ceived the Trin­i­ty Cross in 1986.

The late Jus­tice Bernard’s au­to­bi­og­ra­phy, Be­yond The Bridge: The Le­gal Jour­ney of Clin­ton An­ge­lo Bernard was pre­sent­ed to the pub­lic just one year ago, and in it we learn of this ex­tra­or­di­nary man’s de­ter­mi­na­tion to suc­ceed and ex­cel in his ca­reer, and his love for the com­mu­ni­ty in which he was born and raised.

Trinidad and To­ba­go has lost one of its great­est le­gal minds. We cel­e­brate his re­mark­able lega­cy even as we mourn his pass­ing.

On be­half of the Op­po­si­tion and on my own be­half, we pray to God that He may grant eter­nal peace to the de­part­ed soul and give strength to the mem­bers of the be­reaved fam­i­ly to bear this ir­repara­ble loss.

-State­ment from Op­po­si­tion Leader Kam­la Per­sad-Bisses­sar

