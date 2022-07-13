Tribute to Sharon Kelly-Stair

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Because I did not arrive by myself, I write this in honour of one of the women – Mrs Sharon Kelly-Stair – who carved a pathway for me, and so many others, and became a model of black female excellence we could follow.

«I am not here to colonise your minds.»

This is one of the most profound remarks I heard during my high school years at my alma mater , Ferncourt High, located in the rural hamlet of Claremont, St Ann.

It was delivered with a confident matter-of-factness to the members of our debating society by our then principal, Mrs Sharon Kelly-Stair, a poised and sophisticated woman whom the entire student body simultaneously dreaded and admired.

