Tribe launches SUNSETWKN

This weekend has been labelled as SUNSETWKN (Sunset weekend)—a new Carnival band launch event hosted by Tribe.
Sunset Weekend, according to Tribe CEO Dean Ackin, is set to transform Trinidad as a new destination weekend.
«In the past, our band launch would have usually been held in the third weekend in July, where it’s a one-day showcase of costumes for our six bands. But this year, we felt coming out of the pandemic, we wanted to try something new and innovative that would plan the way forward for Tribe and Sunset weekend will support the tourism thrust in years to come,» Ackin said.
«This event will be three days with four events,» he added.
The euphoria Tribe weekend kicks off today with Sunset Theatre, which, according to Ackin, will be a Broadway-style grand production from Anna Street corner on Ariapita Avenue to end at Adam Smith Square.
Tomorrow morning is Sun Sweat, which is a soca-infused fitness event, followed by the a night launch, which will showcase one full production with a difference comprising all the bands.
The weekend will culminate on Sunday with Tribe’s Last Jam, which will give that Carnival taste in a road experience at the National Stadium.
Tribe creative innovator Valmiki Maharaj said there will be a lot of surprises in store for the entire weekend.
«Tribe has evolved over the years and with this concept of fun, euphoria, with seven shows on one avenue, there will be surprises in store. The Last Jam will be sure to give that road experience with the choreography by Bridgette Wilson. The fitness fete performance experience with not only soca, but we will have different types of music, including chutney, reggae and afro-beats. Friday’s event is sponsored by Carib, Saturday’s by Stamina and Sunday’s by White Oak. We have been listening to the patrons’ call for the need of more party and that concentrated moment of excitement and euphoria,» Maharaj added.
Ackin reiterated that Tribe’s Sunset Weekend will «not only be spectacular but how we take Carnival in the future.»
Following Sunday’s Last Jam, there will be an after party to ensure continued support for businesses over the weekend along the Avenue.
Ackin also assured that although the cost of costume packages are yet to be finalised, they will keep them affordable to the mas player.
He said security and safety for this weekend’s events remain top priority and discussions have been ongoing with all stakeholders, including the Police Service, Fire Service and the Port-of-Spain Mayor’s office, as well as Woodbrook’s residents.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian