30 septiembre, 2022
Trial of elderly Rwanda genocide suspect opens at UN court

19 segundos ago
THE HAGUE (AP):

A frail 87-year-old Rwandan accused of encouraging and bankrolling the country’s 1994 genocide boycotted the opening of his trial at a United Nations tribunal on Thursday, nearly three decades after the 100-day massacre left 800,000 dead.

Félicien Kabuga is one of the last fugitives charged over the genocide to face justice. Even without him in court, the start of his trial marks a key day of reckoning for Rwandans who survived the killings or whose families were murdered.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

