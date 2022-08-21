TRHA launches breast feeding support group for Tobago moms

Mothers, their babies and their families in Tobago will be benefitting from a new initiative launched recently, designed to help them provide the best nutritional foundation for their infants and toddlers.
TABS, the Tobago Adventures of Breastfeeding Support Group, was launched during Breast Feeding Week, on Wednesday 17 August 2022, at an event to commemorate the week, hosted by the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.
«TABS is committed to providing an environment that fosters emotional and physical support, boosts self-confidence and empowers women and their families to provide the best nutritional foundation for their infants and toddlers,» said a release from the Health Division.
Secretary for Health Wellness and Social Protection, Dr. Faith B.Yisrael, encouraged both TABS and the TRHA’s Breast Feeding Coordinating Unit, to serve the Tobago community well.
«A support group is supposed to help those who need help, not only the easy ones but those having difficulties as well,» the Health Secretary said.
Manager of the Breastfeeding Coordinating Unit at the Ministry of Health, Debra Thomas, commended the TRHA for their work towards achieving accreditation for being «a baby and mommy friendly hospital».
In addition, Debra Cooke-Warner, the TRHA’s Breast Feeding Coordinator placed first nationally in the «Elevate Your Rate» competition.
The event on Wednesday, August 17, was held at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. In addition to Health Secretary Dr. B.Yisrael, the TRHA’s Chief Executive Officer, Simon Wiltshire, and other TRHA senior executives also were in attendance.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian