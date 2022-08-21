TRHA launches breast feeding support group for Tobago moms

Entornointeligente.com /

Moth­ers, their ba­bies and their fam­i­lies in To­ba­go will be ben­e­fit­ting from a new ini­tia­tive launched re­cent­ly, de­signed to help them pro­vide the best nu­tri­tion­al foun­da­tion for their in­fants and tod­dlers.

TABS, the To­ba­go Ad­ven­tures of Breast­feed­ing Sup­port Group, was launched dur­ing Breast Feed­ing Week, on Wednes­day 17 Au­gust 2022, at an event to com­mem­o­rate the week, host­ed by the To­ba­go Re­gion­al Health Au­thor­i­ty (TRHA) in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Di­vi­sion of Health, Well­ness and So­cial Pro­tec­tion.

«TABS is com­mit­ted to pro­vid­ing an en­vi­ron­ment that fos­ters emo­tion­al and phys­i­cal sup­port, boosts self-con­fi­dence and em­pow­ers women and their fam­i­lies to pro­vide the best nu­tri­tion­al foun­da­tion for their in­fants and tod­dlers,» said a re­lease from the Health Di­vi­sion.

Sec­re­tary for Health Well­ness and So­cial Pro­tec­tion, Dr. Faith B.Yis­rael, en­cour­aged both TABS and the TRHA’s Breast Feed­ing Co­or­di­nat­ing Unit, to serve the To­ba­go com­mu­ni­ty well.

«A sup­port group is sup­posed to help those who need help, not on­ly the easy ones but those hav­ing dif­fi­cul­ties as well,» the Health Sec­re­tary said.

Man­ag­er of the Breast­feed­ing Co­or­di­nat­ing Unit at the Min­istry of Health, De­bra Thomas, com­mend­ed the TRHA for their work to­wards achiev­ing ac­cred­i­ta­tion for be­ing «a ba­by and mom­my friend­ly hos­pi­tal».

In ad­di­tion, De­bra Cooke-Warn­er, the TRHA’s Breast Feed­ing Co­or­di­na­tor placed first na­tion­al­ly in the «El­e­vate Your Rate» com­pe­ti­tion.

The event on Wednes­day, Au­gust 17, was held at the Shaw Park Cul­tur­al Com­plex. In ad­di­tion to Health Sec­re­tary Dr. B.Yis­rael, the TRHA’s Chief Ex­ec­u­tive Of­fi­cer, Si­mon Wilt­shire, and oth­er TRHA se­nior ex­ec­u­tives al­so were in at­ten­dance.

