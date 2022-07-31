Trevor Munroe | Reigniting the nation means reigniting civic participation

Entornointeligente.com /

«Reigniting the Nation for Greatness» is the slogan for our 60th anniversary of Independence. Is this not demanding each of us to reignite ourselves … but for what? I suggest reigniting our promise and our pledge «to stand up for Justice, Brotherhood and Peace».

But in the words of one of the contributors to the Gleaner’s Readers’ Reactions on July 28 – in response to the story ‘Auditor General: NSWMA paid millions to undocumented contractors’, «at this point, why do we even bother?» The answer is provided by one of the demonstrators in the May 2022 protest against road conditions and Government’s non-responsiveness to workers’ demands, «Nothing will change until the people push back.» This is a lesson from our people’s experience that more of us need to notice, to learn, to teach and to practise.

• We would not be enjoying Sacaj’s Nuh Weh Nice Like Yard Festival Song 2022 had not the public pushed back against the Government’s decision to scrap the Festival Song contest and the Government reversed its position.

