View photos Travis Scott Deletes His Instagram After Rumors He Cheated on Kylie Jenner More We’re keeping up with Stormi. The new mom shared photos of the nine week old daughter on Thursday during a walk with the father of the child, Travis Scott. An one of the photos showed the baby napping in her stroller and was caption, Sleepy Stormi. How cute is that? The napping cutie’s being touted around in her $400 car seat by Nuna And the parents also have a tricked out pink stroller from Cybex by Jeremy Scott that features cherubs, dollar signs and gold beads. Yeah, the family walk is the latest photo of Stormi since Easter when the trio celebrated the holidays with the rest of the Keeping Up With The Kardashian family and friends.

As we switch gears from the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s own rumored cheating scandal , brace yourself, because there is a breaking development in the story: Scott deactivated his Instagram account.

On Saturday — two days after TMZ reported that Kylie accused Scott of cheating on her — the rapper decided to go dark on social media. While it’s perfectly normal to want to take a break from the app, the timing of it all has raised more than a few eyebrows.

There are a number of reasons as to why the “Astroworld” singer deactivated his account. Maybe after he witnessed how followers of the Jordyn-Tristan saga handled the situation on social media, he’s trying to get ahead of the drama despite his guilt or innocence? Or potentially he’s taking a cue from Taylor Swift and other artists who have wiped their accounts clean before dropping new music?

While Travis’s reps have denied that he cheated on Kylie, TMZ just released a new report claiming that Kylie Jenner is willing to work things out with him. “Kylie was extremely pissed at him, but she’s trying to keep her emotions in check … in no small part for the sake of their daughter,” a source explained to the outlet.

View photos At the moment, it appears as if Kylie and the rest of the KarJenners are still on team Travis, with the mom of one’s grid still showcasing lovey-dovey photos of the young couple.

Whether the rumors are true or not, there’s no denying it has been a whirlwind week for the Kardashian family. We’re just trying to keep up!

