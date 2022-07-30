Travis Hunter uses recycled materials to make art

Entornointeligente.com /

From nothing to something. That is the mission of the environmentally sustainable artistry business of 27-year-old Travis Hunter. Beginning as a freelance painter in 2012, Hunter made a bold move and decided to branch out into the world of sustainable art.

Upon earning a grade one in art at the Caribbean Secondary Examinations Council (CSEC) level, the young artist decided to pursue a career in the area of his expertise, while protecting the environment and promoting suitable living. «I used to create box drinks to create trucks when I was in high school,» the recycling engineer told The Gleaner via telephone interview. «I sweep the streets and collect all the plastic bags and bottles and use those recycled materials.»

After being inspired by his high school visual arts teacher, Carl Brown, the artist made sure to use his talents to help the environment. His business Travis Recycling Jamaica was established in 2018 with the undertaking of promoting recycled products with the use of reutilised materials. «I did it for the love of the art,» he said.

RECREATION AND NATURE The materials which he uses are usually provided to him through schools, environmental initiatives, as well as neighbours, family, and friends. Having a passion for recreation and nature, Brown said he uses mainly plastic bottles to create his masterpieces. Some of these works of art include patio sets, animals such as sculptured elephants, lions, and flamingoes as well as flowerpots. «My clients love my turtles, lions, and bears as well,» Brown told The Gleaner.

«Using these materials helps to eliminate waste we have around us because I go on the street, and I see a lot of plastic bottles. I collect these bottles to reduce them so that they don’t end up in the gullies,» he added.

