Travel Entrepreneur goes from tragedy to finding serendipity in adventure

There’s something unique to be said about going through unexpected events which take you to unimaginable places. In the face of tragedy, Sasha-Gaye McTaggart-Francis began developing a deep love for an unlikely soulmate, travel.

She tells Saturday Living, «My aunt, who was a nurse at a golden age home for over 20 years, went to a lot of funerals, and as a young girl, I was right there with her. So, honestly, it was funerals that made me know several corners of Jamaica.»

Then she got wind that her passion could provide the perfect opportunity to gain experience of cultures both, near and far. «Nature and the great outdoors always have this calming effect on me,» she said, adding, «Whenever I’m stressed, I go to a water body or I look up in the sky or on a mountain.»

She finds these visual images moving and humbling. Additionally, they stand as reminders that no problem is too big to solve. It’s actually small in comparison to other problems of the world. It was there, amid doom and gloom, that she decided to pump her attitude of gratitude into her new travel business.

«Seeing things that have no end humbles me and makes me see that my problem is small in comparison to the size of the earth and what it takes for the earth to keep on spinning,» the travel entrepreneur further highlighted. It helped that additional income was needed since her job had cut hours and bills.

