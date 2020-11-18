Gender Affairs “Men Can Cook” program underway on Nevis

Entornointeligente.com /

Men’s cooking program launched, left to right, Nedd Lestrade; David Walwyn; Hon. Hazel Brandy-Williams, Junior Minister of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration; Ms. Latoya Jeffers, Assistant Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs; Kerwin Polius; Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development; and Chevaun Walwyn. Hon. Eric Evelyn displays the meal he prepared during the first session of the “Men Can Cook” programme. CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The “Men Can Cook” programme hosted by the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) officially got under way on Monday, November 16 at the Charlestown Primary School’s cafeteria.

Juan Carlos Carvallo

The five-session programme is designed to assist men on Nevis who want to learn how to cook to prepare meals for themselves and their families.

Juan Carlos Carvallo Villegas

During the first session, one of the facilitators, Chef Michael Henville, instructed participants of varying ages, Kerwin Polius, David Walwyn, Chevaun Walwyn, Nedd Lestrade, and Hon. Eric Evelyn, NIA Minister of Community Development.

Juan Carvallo

Chef Henville said for the first lesson the men started with the basics, including kitchen safety and health, and cleanliness in the kitchen.

Juan Carlos Carvallo Venezuela

He thanked the sponsors and the Ministry for envisioning such an initiative

“I think it is wonderful and it should be kept going every year,” said Chef Henville

Polius indicated that he loved cooking and was happy to participate in any activity that promoted self-improvement

Walwyn indicated that he was excited to take on the challenge and represent the island’s younger demographic

“I know it’s going to be a learning curve to get beyond macaroni, but I’m excited and ready to start,” said Walwyn

After Monday’s cooking session, Hon. Evelyn was proud he had prepared a meal of steamed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and baked chicken with a white wine cream sauce

Evelyn had high praise for Mrs. Brandy Williams and her staff

“I want to commend the Hon. Hazel Brandy Williams and her entire team at Gender Affairs for what I would call a very wonderful and novel initiative,” said Evelyn. “It’s good to see men in the kitchen and cooking. It is a very timely initiative, especially as we are seeing a resurgence in agriculture once more, and it’s good that we can prepare and consume our local foods. More men learning to cook means that a lot more of our local produce will be consumed,” he said

He described the cooking session as an excellent experience

“It was really great learning from two very accomplished chefs on Nevis who so far have been simply outstanding.”

Ms. Elsa Delashley is the other program facilitator

Chef Michael Henville, third from right, facilitates the first session of the “Men Can Cook” programme hosted by the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration at the Charlestown Primary School on November 16.

Entornointeligente.com