19 octubre, 2020

Training for overseas Chinese media outlets launched

XI’AN, Oct. 19 (Xinhua) — A total of 28 representatives from overseas Chinese media outlets on Monday attended the opening ceremony of a training program launched in Xi’an, capital of northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

The representatives from 18 countries and regions around the world will have advanced training courses, including lectures on China’s cultural heritage and the ancient Silk Road, in the program.

Trainees will also learn about China’s achievements in high-tech agriculture and the efforts in poverty reduction, rural revitalization, and ecological protection in Shaanxi.

The program is sponsored by the All-China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese. Enditem

