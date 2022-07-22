Traffic notice: Progress Park, St Andrew

Entornointeligente.com /

The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force notifies the general public of the following traffic arrangements to facilitate Soca Monarch and Calypso Semi-Finals, on Friday, 22 July and Sunday, 24 July 2022 at Progress Park, St Andrew.

All motorists travelling from the Eastern Corridor on reaching Canal Road Junction will make a right turn onto Telescope Public Road, a left turn off Telescope Main Road at the Junction at Nigel’s Shop which will lead to the venue.

Motorists travelling from the North will make a left turn at the first junction after Paradise Bridge onto the Ring Road to the venue. Motorists not attending the event will proceed straight ahead, alongside the stretch of road spanning Progress Park.

NO PARKING

No parking will be allowed on the opposite side of Telescope pasture and the area at the back of the Pavilion at Progress Park PARKING

Parking will be allowed at Telescope Playing Field Parking will be allowed on the left side of Telescope Public Road onto the Rose Garden side facing the direction of Grenville EMERGENCY ROUTE

Progress Park onto Hills Road and Salisbury Road onto Princess Alice Hospital Office of Commissioner of Police

