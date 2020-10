H&M To Close 250 Stores Globally

Entornointeligente.com /

The world’s second biggest fashion retailer, Sweden’s H&M, says it plans to cut 250 of its stores globally. The closures will come next year after the firm said the COVID-19 pandemic had moved more shoppers online. Although it said sales had continued to recover in September, they were still five per cent lower than the same month in 2019. The firm has 5,000 stores worldwide.

