Traditional handicrafts on show in Shandong

More than 600 handicrafts are on show at the Exhibition of Chinese Handicrafts — Shandong Handicrafts held at Nishan Sacred Land in Qufu, a county-level city of Jining, Shandong province.

It is a major cultural event of the 2022 China (Qufu) International Confucius Cultural Festival and the Eighth Nishan Forum on World Civilizations held from Monday to Wednesday.

At the exhibition, craftsmanship is celebrated through collaboration between traditional and modern designers and artists.

Traditional handicraft skills from Shandong, such as woodcut New Year paintings, gourd pyrography, dough modeling, fruit pit carving, paper-cutting and Lu embroidery show their unique charm and beauty.

Video by Liu Chuan

