Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Entornointeligente.com /

1D 1M 3M 1Y All Charts Products Discussion Headlines 3 hours China And India Are Buying Less Russian Crude 5 hours High Energy Prices Force One In Six German Firms To Cut Production 7 hours Brent-WTI Spread Widens To Over $8 As U.S. Gasoline Demand Slows 7 hours Nord Stream Gas Flows Drop Again As Gazprom Halts Another Turbine 8 hours OPEC+ Is Now 2.84 Million Bpd Below Its Oil Production Target 8 hours Sri Lanka Introduces New Fuel Rationing Scheme 9 hours Turbine Trouble Could Cause Further Gas Supply Shortages In Europe 10 hours EU Members Clash Over Natural Gas Consumption Plan 11 hours Canada Considers Softening Oil Industry Emission Targets 12 hours Libya’s Oil Output Jumps To 860,000 Bpd 3 days Nigeria Unable To Benefit From High Oil Prices 3 days Clashes Break Out In Tripoli As Libya Resumes Oil Exports 3 days Pierre Andurand Sees Oil Demand Surprising To The Upside 3 days Switzerland Releases Emergency Oil Reserves 3 days Energy Spat Between Mexico And The U.S. Escalates 3 days TotalEnergies Plans Fuel Price Reductions To Help Consumers 3 days Exxon Plans Another 35 Wells Offshore Guyana 3 days Germany Agrees To $15 Billion Bailout For Uniper 4 days Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut 4 days IEA Chief: Europe Must Cut Gas Usage 20% To Survive Winter 4 days Russia Blames Western Sanctions For Lower Gas Supply To Europe 4 days U.S. Military Warns Against Sending Pelosi To Taiwan 4 days WTI Dips Back Below $100 4 days ConocoPhillips Considers Exiting U.S. Gulf Of Mexico 4 days U.S. Hopes For Price Cap On Russian Oil By Year-End 4 days Shell Seeks $1.5 Billion From Gulf Of Mexico Asset Sales 5 days Spain Does Not Support EU’s Proposal To Cut Gas Use By 15% 5 days Biden Fails To Declare ‘Climate Emergency’, Vows To Use Executive Power 5 days Gazprom Preparing To Restart Flows To Europe Thursday 5 days Putin: Even Launch Of Nord Stream 2 Can’t Help With Europe’s Gas Shortage 5 days IEA:Global Electricity Demand Has Slowed Dramatically 5 days Baker Hughes: Oil Market Faces»Unusual Set of Circumstances» 5 days China Accelerates Approvals Of Coal-Fired Power Plants 6 days EU Urges Countries To Cut Gas Consumption By 15% 6 days Oil Prices Unmoved By Small Crude, Gasoline Build 6 days Russian And Iran Ink $40 Billion Oil And Gas Agreement 6 days Libya’s El Feel Oil Field Resumes Production 6 days U.S. Gasoline Prices Fall Below $4.50 Per Gallon 6 days Chinese Regulators To Fine Didi $1 Billion As Tech Crackdown Nears End 6 days Putin And Erdogan Meet To Discuss Ukrainian Grain Exports 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane 7 minutes Wind droughts 11 minutes What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ? 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES 1 day «ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing» by well-known Lance Roberts 14 hours «We’re All Sri Lankan Farmers Now» by James Corbett – (an important read) 6 hours The Federal Reserve and Money…Aspects which are not widely known 7 hours Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages? 2 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables. 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver – Technical Trading

LINK ORIGINAL: Oilprice

Entornointeligente.com