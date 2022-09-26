Trade union movement demands respect for educators

FITUN and the JTUM are demanding that respect be shown towards the nation’s educators, noting they fully support TTUTA’s day of ‘rest and reflect’ today.
In a statement issued yesterday, before the Government moved to block the action, the trade unions congratulated TTUTA and the nation’s educators on their very successful action taken on September 22. On that day, teachers were urged to sleep late and report for classes half-day. TTUTA reported 78 per cent of teachers heeded the call to sleep late.
The statement said, «The federations stand firm behind TTUTA and the nation’s educators, who continue to make untold sacrifices for students. We maintain and reaffirm TTUTA’s position that this is really about the entire education system.
«It is clear that the system is failing many of our nation’s children and teachers are left to fill the gaps made by this broken system.»
The federations also said they «wish to make it clear that the Government is currently engaging in bullying tactics and not in free and fair collective bargaining. Making it worse is the Government’s insistence of not following the market survey mechanism which is used for collective bargaining in the teaching service.»
FITUN and JTUM said they are once again calling «for respect to be shown to our nation’s educators who have worked so tirelessly within a broken education system to ensure that our nation’s children have the necessary knowledge and skills to create a future for our country.»
So far, only the Amalgamated Workers’ Union has accepted the 4 per cent offer made by the Chief Personnel Officer.
All other unions and associations representing public sector workers have rejected the offer and held several protests and marches to show their disgust. Some unions say they are prepared to have the Industrial Court settle the matter.
The Government meanwhile, has gone on record repeatedly saying it could only afford a 4 per cent increase. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says it will cost Government $2.5 billion in back pay alone to cover the 4 per cent wage offer.
The trade union movement has rejected the first offer of the 2 per cent which was made.
Dr Rowley, speaking in June, said, «The offer has since been increased to four per cent over a six-year period 2014-2019, which will cost Government $2.5 billion in back pay up to June 2022, and be committed to a further $500 million, annually, just for the civil service, teaching service, defence force, protective services and daily rated workers.»
