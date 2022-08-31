Trade union leaders brand AWU boss a Judas

Trade union leaders yesterday branded Amalgamated Workers’ Union president Michael Prentice a «traitor» and «Judas» for placing a wedge in the labour movement.
This after Prentice and the AWU accepted the 4 per cent wage increase offer from the CPO and signed off on it on Monday.
The move has led to two major labour groups, the Joint Trade Union Movement and National Trade Union Centre, disassociating themselves from the AWU and Prentice.
Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, NATUC president James Lambert claimed the trade union movement had been betrayed by Prentice and his union. However, Lambert said he was not surprised by the development.
«That Prentice was a member of the National Trade Union Centre and he betrayed us and we were not even aware that he had left when he went to the Joint Trade Union Movement, but it is each man to his own,» Lambert said.
«I am disappointed… And that reminds me of Judas Iscariot, when Judas had betrayed Christ, he was at the table for the last supper when Jesus said someone around the table is going to betray me. Judas was the first one to ask the question ‘Is it I master?’ and he left the meeting, immediately betraying Christ for 30 pieces of silver. But for Michael Prentice, the president of the Amalgamated Workers’ Union, Judas did more better than him, he accepted 30 pieces of silver but Prentice took four.»
Lambert gave some details about how what had transpired before the AWU accepted the 4% wage increase. He said the NUGFW, Contractors and General Workers’ Union and the AWU had agreed to negotiate together, since they all represented daily rated workers at the 14 regional corporations.
However, he said Prentice decided to go on his own with his union without alerting the other union leaders.
Lambert said he feared the decision will have grave effects on the workers and retirees, as the offer places nothing for them on the table.
«You have betrayed the working class in Trinidad and Tobago and this has been said previously by others. We’re not certain that even the membership of Amalgamated is aware of what he has done, because he continuously said that the executive said to go along and we felt in our principal position, you should have gotten back to us and indicated his intention,» Lambert noted
The AWU joined other unions protesting against the 4 per cent offer in Port-of-Spain earlier this month.
Meanwhile, JTUM president Ancel Roget also distanced himself and the umbrella union group from Prentice and the trade union he leads.
«We are firming our conviction that we ought to continue to refuse the 4 per cent because it means absolutely nothing, very little. Let me say that we want to disassociate and distance ourselves from what was signed and accepted yesterday, that’s a matter for him and his members. But we really believe that his members are not aware of the folly that took place and the danger, the injustice to them as a result of accepting a 4%», he said.
Roget explained why the other unions are still strongly opposed to accepting the 4 per cent wage offer from the Government.
«In 2013 to now, we would have faced enormous inflation, food price raised enormously, fuel price rise, other living costs, household items and so on, the question of books, school, bank loans, instalment loans, mortgages and so on, across the board, generally, living costs. And the cost just merely to survive in 2022 is chalk and cheese and therefore, in terms of food, food according to the Central Statistics Office, those statistics, food inflation, move some 40%.»
Leaders of the labour movement said they will continue to battle against the offer and have vowed to get the working class their just dues.
