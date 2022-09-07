Trade Minister participates in Illicit Trade Forum

Entornointeligente.com /

Sen­a­tor the Ho­n­ourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, ad­min­is­tered a keynote ad­dress on­line at the Sec­ond Unit­ed Na­tions Con­fer­ence on Trade and De­vel­op­ment, con­firm­ing that il­lic­it trade neg­a­tive­ly im­pacts all coun­tries, in­dus­tries and economies across the world, stress­ing the im­por­tance of in­for­ma­tion shar­ing be­tween coun­tries.

Sen­a­tor the Ho­n­ourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Min­is­ter of Trade and In­dus­try de­liv­ered the keynote ad­dress vir­tu­al­ly at the Sec­ond Unit­ed Na­tions Con­fer­ence on Trade and De­vel­op­ment (UNC­TAD) Il­lic­it Trade Fo­rum, on 6 Sep­tem­ber 2022. The Fo­rum, host­ed by UNC­TAD in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the Transna­tion­al Al­liance to Com­bat Il­lic­it Trade (TRACIT), was held in per­son and vir­tu­al­ly over the pe­ri­od Sep­tem­ber 6 -7, 2022 in Gene­va, Switzer­land. The Fo­rum dis­cussed cru­cial is­sues sur­round­ing glob­al ac­tion aimed at com­bat­ting il­lic­it trade. The in­vi­ta­tion to de­liv­er the ad­dress was based on UNC­TAD’S recog­ni­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s no­table ef­forts to tack­le the is­sue of il­lic­it trade in­clud­ing the in­tro­duc­tion of a Na­tion­al Ac­tion Plan to Com­bat Il­lic­it Trade in Con­sumer Goods and the es­tab­lish­ment of an An­ti-Il­lic­it Trade Task Force (AIT­TF).

In her ad­dress Min­is­ter Gopee-Scoon stat­ed that «Il­lic­it Trade af­fects all coun­tries and in­dus­tries and erodes le­git­i­mate eco­nom­ic ac­tiv­i­ty, slow­ing eco­nom­ic growth and im­ped­ing un­em­ploy­ment re­duc­tion and de­vel­op­ment,» and called on the in­ter­na­tion­al com­mu­ni­ty to work to­geth­er to ad­dress the grow­ing is­sue of il­lic­it trade. She al­so em­pha­sized that «‘due to the glob­al­ized na­ture of il­lic­it trade, in­for­ma­tion shar­ing and co­op­er­a­tion among in­ter­na­tion­al bod­ies and coun­tries is nec­es­sary». She in­ter alia rec­om­mend­ed the de­vel­op­ment of a da­ta shar­ing plat­form for Unit­ed Na­tions Mem­ber States and for Mem­ber States to use and all of gov­ern­ment ap­proach in col­lab­o­ra­tion with the pri­vate sec­tor to keep the is­sue of trade in il­lic­it goods at the fore­front of their re­spec­tive agen­das. This sen­ti­ment was echoed by oth­er Mem­ber States and stake­hold­ers in at­ten­dance, as they re­it­er­at­ed the need for da­ta col­lec­tion for pol­i­cy­mak­ers to make in­formed de­ci­sions on ways to ad­dress gaps and de­vel­op ef­fec­tive tools to com­bat il­lic­it trade.

The Trinidad and To­ba­go del­e­ga­tion at­tend­ed the two-day event vir­tu­al­ly, and com­prised rep­re­sen­ta­tives from the na­tion­al An­ti-Il­lic­it Trade Task Force (AIT­TF), in­clud­ing the Min­istry of Trade and In­dus­try; Min­istry of Na­tion­al Se­cu­ri­ty; Min­istry of Agri­cul­ture, Land and Fish­eries; Fi­nan­cial In­tel­li­gence Unit of Trinidad and To­ba­go, Min­istry of Fi­nance; In­tel­lec­tu­al Prop­er­ty Of­fice, Of­fice of the At­tor­ney Gen­er­al and Min­istry of Le­gal Af­fairs; Trinidad and To­ba­go Bu­reau of Stan­dards; Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice; Crime Stop­pers Trinidad and To­ba­go; Trinidad and To­ba­go Man­u­fac­tur­ers’ As­so­ci­a­tion and the Trinidad and To­ba­go Cham­ber of In­dus­try and Com­merce. Trinidad and To­ba­go’s Per­ma­nent Mis­sion to the Unit­ed Na­tions in Gene­va al­so at­tend­ed the Fo­rum.

The key ob­jec­tive of the two-day Fo­rum was for the shar­ing of ex­pe­ri­ences and best prac­tices by Mem­ber States and stake­hold­ers with re­spect to iden­ti­fy­ing, quan­ti­fy­ing and com­bat­ting il­lic­it trade. In­ter­ac­tive pan­el dis­cus­sions on sev­er­al top­ics in­clud­ed ses­sions that fo­cused on the trade in fal­si­fied med­i­cines, il­lic­it trade through mar­itime trans­port and il­lic­it fi­nan­cial flows. Ad­di­tion­al­ly, UNC­TAD pre­sent­ed its Work Pro­gramme, which iden­ti­fied po­ten­tial ar­eas for co­op­er­a­tion and col­lab­o­ra­tion to ad­dress il­lic­it trade. These in­clude con­sumer pro­tec­tion and in­ter­na­tion­al trade of un­safe prod­ucts; trade fa­cil­i­ta­tion, gov­er­nance gaps and il­lic­it trade; and the role of fi­nan­cial ser­vices in re­duc­ing il­lic­it trade through fi­nan­cial in­tegri­ty poli­cies.

Sev­er­al se­nior rep­re­sen­ta­tives from in­ter­na­tion­al or­gan­i­sa­tions, in­clud­ing the World Cus­toms Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WCO), the World Trade Or­gan­i­sa­tion (WTO), the In­ter­na­tion­al Mar­itime Or­gan­i­sa­tion and the Unit­ed Na­tions Of­fice on Drugs and Crime (UN­ODC), were in at­ten­dance.

