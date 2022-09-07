Trade Minister participates in Illicit Trade Forum

Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, administered a keynote address online at the Second United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, confirming that illicit trade negatively impacts all countries, industries and economies across the world, stressing the importance of information sharing between countries.
Details follow in this press release…
Senator the Honourable Paula Gopee-Scoon, Minister of Trade and Industry delivered the keynote address virtually at the Second United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Illicit Trade Forum, on 6 September 2022. The Forum, hosted by UNCTAD in collaboration with the Transnational Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (TRACIT), was held in person and virtually over the period September 6 -7, 2022 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Forum discussed crucial issues surrounding global action aimed at combatting illicit trade. The invitation to deliver the address was based on UNCTAD’S recognition of Trinidad and Tobago’s notable efforts to tackle the issue of illicit trade including the introduction of a National Action Plan to Combat Illicit Trade in Consumer Goods and the establishment of an Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force (AITTF).
In her address Minister Gopee-Scoon stated that «Illicit Trade affects all countries and industries and erodes legitimate economic activity, slowing economic growth and impeding unemployment reduction and development,» and called on the international community to work together to address the growing issue of illicit trade. She also emphasized that «‘due to the globalized nature of illicit trade, information sharing and cooperation among international bodies and countries is necessary». She inter alia recommended the development of a data sharing platform for United Nations Member States and for Member States to use and all of government approach in collaboration with the private sector to keep the issue of trade in illicit goods at the forefront of their respective agendas. This sentiment was echoed by other Member States and stakeholders in attendance, as they reiterated the need for data collection for policymakers to make informed decisions on ways to address gaps and develop effective tools to combat illicit trade.
The Trinidad and Tobago delegation attended the two-day event virtually, and comprised representatives from the national Anti-Illicit Trade Task Force (AITTF), including the Ministry of Trade and Industry; Ministry of National Security; Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries; Financial Intelligence Unit of Trinidad and Tobago, Ministry of Finance; Intellectual Property Office, Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs; Trinidad and Tobago Bureau of Standards; Trinidad and Tobago Police Service; Crime Stoppers Trinidad and Tobago; Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers’ Association and the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce. Trinidad and Tobago’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva also attended the Forum.
The key objective of the two-day Forum was for the sharing of experiences and best practices by Member States and stakeholders with respect to identifying, quantifying and combatting illicit trade. Interactive panel discussions on several topics included sessions that focused on the trade in falsified medicines, illicit trade through maritime transport and illicit financial flows. Additionally, UNCTAD presented its Work Programme, which identified potential areas for cooperation and collaboration to address illicit trade. These include consumer protection and international trade of unsafe products; trade facilitation, governance gaps and illicit trade; and the role of financial services in reducing illicit trade through financial integrity policies.
Several senior representatives from international organisations, including the World Customs Organisation (WCO), the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the International Maritime Organisation and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), were in attendance.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian