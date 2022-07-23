Trade Minister calls for OECS Ministers of Tourism to find solutions to the decline in intra-regional travel

Entornointeligente.com /

Trade Minister, Hon. Ian Douglas has called on the OECS Ministers of Tourism to find solutions to the decline in intra-regional travel.

The Minister who made his comments at the 7th annual OECS Ministers of Tourism Meeting said intra-regional travel saw a drastic decline by 97% as the COVID-19 pandemic took its toll on the industry during Aril to December 2020.

Douglas further added that given the significant contributions of intra-regional travel to the economies of the Caribbean islands, reigniting this segment of the market could help support the recovery in other markets such as the U.S and the U.K.

He told the OECS Ministers of Tourism that a combination of initiatives will be needed to stimulate intra-regional travel while continuing to focus on improving perceptions of safety and security in our destinations.

Trade Minister, Hon. Ian Douglas

