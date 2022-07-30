Trade effluent from UC Rusal's Ewarton plant contaminates waterways

Entornointeligente.com /

Bauxite company UC Rusal is reporting that trade effluent at its Ewarton Works Plant in St Catherine has overflowed into waterways in the area.

The company says this happened as a result of heavy and continuous rainfall on Friday.

It says the spillage has affected waterways in the vicinity of Byndloss, Vanity Fair, Charlemont Foot Bridge, as well as the Rio Cobre.

The company says, through its Environmental Management Programme, it has increased routine monitoring.

«All efforts are being made to maximise the return of effluent to the plant to curtail the spill from the holding pond and to prevent the contamination of other areas,» a spokesperson said in a statement this morning.

