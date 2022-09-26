26 septiembre, 2022
Mundo

#TrackingIan | More parishes warned to expect flooding, landslides

56 segundos ago
_23trackingian_more_parishes_warned_to_expect_flooding_2C_landslides.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

The Meteorological Service has extended its flash flood warning for low-lying and flood prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon. 

It has also upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland. 

The warnings will remain effect until 5 a.m. tomorrow. 

The local weather is being impacted by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian. 

At 5 a.m. today, Ian was about 391 kilometres west-southwestern of Negril Point. 

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation