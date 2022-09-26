TrackingIan | More parishes warned to expect flooding, landslides

Entornointeligente.com /

The Meteorological Service has extended its flash flood warning for low-lying and flood prone areas of St Mary, Portland, St Thomas, Kingston and St Andrew, St Catherine and Clarendon.

It has also upgraded the flash flood watch to a flash flood warning for low-lying and flood-prone areas of Manchester, St Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

The warnings will remain effect until 5 a.m. tomorrow.

The local weather is being impacted by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian.

At 5 a.m. today, Ian was about 391 kilometres west-southwestern of Negril Point.

