TrackingIan | Manning Cup football postponed again

The Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) has postponed all Manning Cup matches slated for tomorrow, Tuesday September, 27, because of the severe weather caused by Hurricane Ian.
In a release today, ISSA, rescheduled three of tomorrow’s fixtures to Wednesday.
A Stadium East double header involving Camperdown vs Hydel at 1:00 pm and Wolmer’s vs Mona at 3:10 pm will be played on Wednesday instead.
The same is true for the Kingston High vs Papine game scheduled for Breezy Castle at 3:30 pm.
All previously scheduled Wednesday games will be played weather permitting.
Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner