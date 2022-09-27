TrackingIan | Heavy rain forced suspension of face-to-face classes in western Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

While there were no major reports of flooding in western Jamaica, heavy and continuous rains forced the suspension of face-to-face classes at several schools in the region today.

For the first time since school reopened for the start of the 2022-2023 academic year, the education sector was forced to resort to the online modality because of the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Muschett, Anchovy, Petersfield and Little London high schools were among the list of institutions that kept their doors closed today.

Along with an advisory from the Ministry of Education and Youth late Sunday, Roan Green, Principal of Petersfield High School, said precautionary measures were taken because sections of Westmoreland are prone to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

«We are having school, not physical, because of the possibility of flooding in the different communities that our students are coming from,» Green said, pointing to the use of Google Classroom for online classes.

