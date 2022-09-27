TrackingIan | Eight daCosta Cup games still on tomorrow

Entornointeligente.com /

Only eight matches will be played in the ISSA/Digicel daCosta Cup tomorrow, Tuesday, September 27, all scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm.

In a release today, the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) said the other games down for tomorrow are being rescheduled, while matches between Merlene Ottey High and Green Island High and Ocho Rios High and Brown’s Town High which were scheduled for tomorrow, will be played on Wednesday.

[email protected]

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us @ [email protected] or [email protected]

daCosta Cup Games on tomorrow

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com