TrackingIan | DeSantis declares emergency as storm expected to hit Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as Tropical Storm Ian gathers strength over the Caribbean and is expected to bring heavy rain and hurricane-force winds to the state next week.

The governor’s declaration applies to Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties.

DeSantis issued the order Friday encouraging residents and local governments to make preparations as the storm moves toward the state.

He has also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration.

«This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,» DeSantis said in a statement.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

