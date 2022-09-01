Tourism Workers Receive Training and Certification Through HEART/NSTA Trust

Entornointeligente.com /

Several workers in the tourism sector have received training and certification through the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust, to enhance their skills and abilities.

Speaking at a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ at the agency’s head office in Kingston, Regional Director, Region 1, at the HEART/NSTA Trust, Charlene Mohan, said that training is facilitated through the HEART College of Hospitality Services.

The HEART College of Hospitality Services is one of several training-based enterprises operated by the HEART/NSTA Trust.

«They are positioned very well on the north coast, providing culinary [and] hospitality services and training. Overall, 90 per cent of their trainees get absorbed into the hotels immediately after training,» said Ms. Mohan.

She informed that representatives from various hotels often come to the institution and directly recruit the trainees.

«So, we recognise that we are able to provide the Ministry [of Tourism] and the tourism sector with a number of the key skills they need at world-class standards, ensuring that they are exposed to current skills and international skills required,» said Ms. Mohan.

She further informed that the Trust also works closely with the Ministry of Tourism, providing training to workers in several areas, including culinary and beauty services, for persons working in spas and salons.

«We are a part of their programme, whereby persons are required to be trained in Team Jamaica, in order to be facilitated or to be employed in some of the tourist centres and tour operator companies,» she added.

The Team Jamaica programme is carried out by the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo). It is a mandatory training and certification programme for persons employed in, or otherwise associated with the hospitality and tourism industry.

Its main components include customer service, product knowledge, culture and environmental awareness. The HEART/NSTA Trust is also a partner of the Jamaica Centre for Tourism Innovation on a number of its training initiatives.

Advertisements

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Information

Entornointeligente.com