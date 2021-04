Tourism office shows greatness of Yan’an in Seoul

Entornointeligente.com / The China Tourism Office in Seoul launched an online show on Yan’an in Shaanxi province. [Photo provided to Chinaculture.org] The China Tourism Office in Seoul launched an online show on Yan’an in Shaanxi province.

Yan’an is famous for its rich cultural heritage and great natural wonders. It is also a place related to the Long March.

LINK ORIGINAL: Chinadaily

Entornointeligente.com