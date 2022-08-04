Tourism Minister states that the Tourism Sector will continue to strive under the DLP administration

Entornointeligente.com /

The tourism sector will continue to thrive under the Dominica Labor Party.

That’s according to the Minister of Tourism, International Transport and Maritime Initiatives, Hon. Denise Charles

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN030822TOURISM001.mp3 Minister of Tourism, Hon. Denise Charles

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite, stated the various developments that have been taking place in the Tourism sector.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN030822TOURISM002.mp3 Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Hon. Chekira Lockhart- Hypolite

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com