Toshami Calvin Crowned Miss Universe Jamaica 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

Twenty-six-year-old St Thomas native Toshami Calvin will represent Jamaica at the 71st annual staging of the Miss Universe pageant next year.

Calvin’s win at the national level follows in the footsteps of her cousin Toni-Ann Singh, who was crowned Miss World 2019.

The registered Behavioural Technician has vowed to use her platform to help women and children on the autism spectrum and with special needs, citing a relative who is autistic.

Along with the title, Calvin, who wore the sash of Miss Giajay Natural Gift & Body Shop, was awarded Best in Evening Gown and the Essence of Style and Spirit of the Pageant awards.

Miss Millennium Pavings Stones Ltd, Rachel Silvera, was named first runner-up, and Miss WiPay Jamaica, Shanique Singh, was named second runner-up.

Silvera was also awarded Most Photogenic and Best in Swimwear , while Singh shared the Essence of Style Award with Calvin.

Kasey Graham won Miss Congeniality, and the Top Altruism Project award was presented to Zasha-Kae Dennis.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

Entornointeligente.com