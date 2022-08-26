Toronto celebrates T&T’s 60th anniversary of Independence

Entornointeligente.com /

A free two-day fes­ti­val in com­mem­o­ra­tion of the 60th An­niver­sary of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s In­de­pen­dence is the newest event to be added to Toron­to’s packed cal­en­dar of sum­mer ac­tiv­i­ties. Dubbed the «Trin­ba­go Fes­ti­val», this cel­e­bra­to­ry event will take place at the icon­ic Yonge-Dun­das Square on Au­gust 27 and 28, 2022 from 3 pm to 8 pm.

Co-pre­sent­ed by Tourism Trinidad Ltd and the To­ba­go Tourism Agency Ltd, un­der the aus­pices of the Con­sulate Gen­er­al of the Re­pub­lic of Trinidad and To­ba­go in Toron­to, the Trin­ba­go Fes­ti­val will fea­ture live en­ter­tain­ment and per­for­mances re­flec­tive of Trinidad and To­ba­go’s her­itage and di­ver­si­ty, food ven­dors and demon­stra­tions, Car­ni­val mas band pop-ups and oth­er sur­pris­es.

Act­ing Con­sul Gen­er­al Tracey Ram­sub­agh-Man­nette re­marked that, «The Trin­ba­go Fes­ti­val will cel­e­brate us as Trin­bag­o­ni­ans and bring us to­geth­er to show­case our peo­ple’s warmth, in­ge­nu­ity and re­silience, the beau­ty of our twin is­lands, the vi­brance of our cul­ture, and the bril­liance of our cit­i­zens here who fly our flag high every day. We hope that the Fes­ti­val will al­so in­spire Trin­bag­o­ni­ans and both old and new friends to «come home» for an au­then­tic Trinidad and To­ba­go ex­pe­ri­ence.»

In ho­n­our of the stag­ing of this in­au­gur­al Trin­ba­go Fes­ti­val, the City of Toron­to has agreed to a spe­cial il­lu­mi­na­tion of the CN Tow­er and 3D Toron­to sign at Nathan Phillips Square in red, white and black on Au­gust 27, 2022.

