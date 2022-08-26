Toronto celebrates T&T’s 60th anniversary of Independence

A free two-day festival in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago’s Independence is the newest event to be added to Toronto’s packed calendar of summer activities. Dubbed the «Trinbago Festival», this celebratory event will take place at the iconic Yonge-Dundas Square on August 27 and 28, 2022 from 3 pm to 8 pm.
Co-presented by Tourism Trinidad Ltd and the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd, under the auspices of the Consulate General of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in Toronto, the Trinbago Festival will feature live entertainment and performances reflective of Trinidad and Tobago’s heritage and diversity, food vendors and demonstrations, Carnival mas band pop-ups and other surprises.
Acting Consul General Tracey Ramsubagh-Mannette remarked that, «The Trinbago Festival will celebrate us as Trinbagonians and bring us together to showcase our people’s warmth, ingenuity and resilience, the beauty of our twin islands, the vibrance of our culture, and the brilliance of our citizens here who fly our flag high every day. We hope that the Festival will also inspire Trinbagonians and both old and new friends to «come home» for an authentic Trinidad and Tobago experience.»
In honour of the staging of this inaugural Trinbago Festival, the City of Toronto has agreed to a special illumination of the CN Tower and 3D Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square in red, white and black on August 27, 2022.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian