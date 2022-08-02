Top Students at Kitson Town Primary Awarded

Entornointeligente.com /

Several top-performing students at the Kitson Town Primary School in St. Catherine have been awarded by the institution’s Past Students Association and corporate donors.

At a recent celebratory event, held at the Kitson Town Baptist Church, the Association also awarded Millicent Singh as ‘Teacher of the Year’ and Patricia Bonner as ‘Exemplary Ancillary Worker’.

Two grade-six teachers were also recognised.

President of the group, Clowenese Brown McIntosh, described the occasion as «celebrating products of resilience».

«We have to give recognition, because we have much to be thankful for,» she said, while lauding parents and teachers for preparing the students to excel in the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations.

For Vice Principal at the school, Juliet Lattibeaudiere, the school year started with much anxiety and uncertainty, instability with the Internet, and the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the staff pressed on.

She noted that when they returned to face-to-face classes, while some students were unaccounted for, the number grew over the coming months.

«With the continued partnership between the school and stakeholders, we are confident that we can achieve our goal of holistically educating students who are equipped to become strong leaders of our society,» Ms. Lattibeaudiere said.

She applauded the past students for «embracing the spirit of volunteerism, and for remembering your primary school».

The event received support from the Digicel Foundation, Kingston Bookshop, W.T. Feeds, the Carmen Knight Initiative, Top Taste Restaurant and Catering Services, and several past students.

Chairman of the school, Rev. Norva Rodney, said he was pleased with the direction of the Association and encouraged the members to continue to support education in the community.

Past student at the school, and Financial Accountant at the Digicel Foundation, Lorenza Powell, said he was elated that teachers at the school continue to «push out good students,» ensuring that the institution can have «positive impact on the society».

Guest speaker at the event, High Court Judge, Evan Brown, urged the students to turn pain into passion, «that unstoppable desire to succeed».

«Be determined not to become one of those whose dreams have died in the slum. Whatever abilities you have been given will only fail if you have a bad attitude,» he said.

Top Student at the school, Shamara Frew, said she and the other students were appreciative of the many gifts, and «we will always remember this kind gesture».

«We are products of resilience,» she said, while hailing the efforts of their teachers who helped them to «achieve excellence».

«We will continue to work hard to achieve our true potential,» she said.

For her part, Mrs. Singh said the recognition was special.

«It is good to be recognised, especially when it is coming from your own,» she told the audience.

