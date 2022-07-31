Top cop: High-powered law enforcement team probing TSTT cable vandalism

A high-powered police team has been assembled to investigate a malicious act targeting TSTT’s underground cables which resulted in service disruptions to customers and at least one million dollars in damages.
Officers from the Special Branch, Central Intelligence Bureau, Criminal Investigations Department (San Fernando) have been tasked by the Police Commissioner (Ag) McDonald Jacob with finding the perpetrators whose deliberate acts inconvenienced thousands of people and businesses.
Jacob, who visited the scene on Sunday, said «this is something of a very serious nature because of the high disruption of services to all customers, especially in the Southern and South Western areas, and it also posed a security risk to the whole communication network.»
«The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service views this occurrence as a serious infringement on the communication apparatus of this country. At a first glance, it appeared to be malicious damage and larceny. From speaking with the technical people at TSTT, it is amounting to approximately $1 million in damages,» he added.
The Police Commissioner is confident that the culprits will be brought to justice soon.
«There are some leads, and we are looking in the near future to solve this matter as we continue with the good cooperation of the TSTT security and the administration of TSTT.»
TSTT’s CEO Lisa Agard thanked the Commissioner of Police (Ag) for his response and is hopeful that the vandals will be brought to swift justice.
TSTT strongly condemns these deliberate and selfish acts and reminds those responsible that there are legal implications when caught.
