Top cop: High-powered law enforcement team probing TSTT cable vandalism

Entornointeligente.com /

A high-pow­ered po­lice team has been as­sem­bled to in­ves­ti­gate a ma­li­cious act tar­get­ing TSTT’s un­der­ground ca­bles which re­sult­ed in ser­vice dis­rup­tions to cus­tomers and at least one mil­lion dol­lars in dam­ages.

Of­fi­cers from the Spe­cial Branch, Cen­tral In­tel­li­gence Bu­reau, Crim­i­nal In­ves­ti­ga­tions De­part­ment (San Fer­nan­do) have been tasked by the Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er (Ag) Mc­Don­ald Ja­cob with find­ing the per­pe­tra­tors whose de­lib­er­ate acts in­con­ve­nienced thou­sands of peo­ple and busi­ness­es.

Ja­cob, who vis­it­ed the scene on Sun­day, said «this is some­thing of a very se­ri­ous na­ture be­cause of the high dis­rup­tion of ser­vices to all cus­tomers, es­pe­cial­ly in the South­ern and South West­ern ar­eas, and it al­so posed a se­cu­ri­ty risk to the whole com­mu­ni­ca­tion net­work.»

«The Trinidad and To­ba­go Po­lice Ser­vice views this oc­cur­rence as a se­ri­ous in­fringe­ment on the com­mu­ni­ca­tion ap­pa­ra­tus of this coun­try. At a first glance, it ap­peared to be ma­li­cious dam­age and lar­ce­ny. From speak­ing with the tech­ni­cal peo­ple at TSTT, it is amount­ing to ap­prox­i­mate­ly $1 mil­lion in dam­ages,» he added.

The Po­lice Com­mis­sion­er is con­fi­dent that the cul­prits will be brought to jus­tice soon.

«There are some leads, and we are look­ing in the near fu­ture to solve this mat­ter as we con­tin­ue with the good co­op­er­a­tion of the TSTT se­cu­ri­ty and the ad­min­is­tra­tion of TSTT.»

TSTT’s CEO Lisa Agard thanked the Com­mis­sion­er of Po­lice (Ag) for his re­sponse and is hope­ful that the van­dals will be brought to swift jus­tice.

TSTT strong­ly con­demns these de­lib­er­ate and self­ish acts and re­minds those re­spon­si­ble that there are le­gal im­pli­ca­tions when caught.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com