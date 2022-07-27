Too much talk and no concrete action

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

The powers that be, from ever since, have had a laid-back, carefree attitude when it comes to disciplining wrongdoers with harsh punishment; and a negative attitude pertaining to the value and preciousness of life.

I am sick and tired of those in authority who are not placing more value on human life because of the way they deal with ‘gunbwoys’, criminals and dangerous road hogs.

Countless letters have been written to newspapers and countless calls made to radio talk show programmes about the mayhem on the roads that has resulted in pain and grief for far too many Jamaicans, yet the traffic authorities are still not using their thinking caps and taking drastic action against the culprits.

The powers that be ought to take 50 per cent of the blame for the thousands of lives lost over the years in motor vehicle accidents.

