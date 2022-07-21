Too many women going missing

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

I have always been a supporter of the (Jamaica Labour Party) JLP, but I have stopped exercising my franchise when election time comes. And since I have a right to freedom of speech, let me say this: We the people of Jamaica need to sue the Government for failing to protect us from criminals and barefaced gun pests.

Ninety-nine per cent of the time when people are gone missing, they are found dead, found butchered like animals to the slaughter. Many young women and young girls: teachers, girls who were young and green like Ananda Dean, who could have become great athletes like Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson Herah or Shericka Jackson, have been taken away from us.

Another big problem that is plaguing this DEVILISH and ungodly society is domestic violence. Too many women are being killed by their male companions; too many women continue to take it for granted, and are at ease, in living with dangerous and violent men; too many women continue to reject God, in a time like this, and are not seeking Him before they take up a man in their life. It would be better for them to continue living ‘the single lifestyle’ than end up dead or by living with hooligans.

We need to march and demonstrate against slackness and many other negative things that are happening in this wicked society. Too many women are going missing, missing without a trace.

