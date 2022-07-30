Toni-Ann Singh leads ‘Convoy of Beauty’ for Float Parade Monday

Entornointeligente.com /

Miss World 2019 Toni-Ann Singh will again make her mark in history when she leads out as Queen of the Parade on Emancipation Day, Monday, August 1, at the Float and Street Parade celebrating Jamaica’s diamond jubilee.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange, in outlining all the elements that will fuse seamlessly together for the grand spectacle on Emancipation Day, stated, «We will have eight attractively decorated floats, five music trucks, classic cars, marching bands, and over 1,000 costumed revellers depicting several aspects of our historic journey to 60. We will welcome the return of masquerade bands, Jonkunu, and effigies in honour of our national heroes and cultural icons. The theme for the float parade is ‘Reigniting a Nation for Peace, Love and Unity’.»

As part of the pageantry, Singh, who will be a participant in the ‘God Is Love’ Float, will make her entrance in a classic convertible car and will reign as Queen of the Parade in a spectacular ‘Convoy of Beauty’. Some of the other queens who will step out, also in convertible classic cars are, Miss United Nations – Toni Ann Lalor; Miis Jamaica Universe – Daena Soares; Miss Jamaica World – Khalia Hall; Miss Jamaica Festival Queen 2022; and the National Farm Queen 2022.

Also accompanying this convoy will be Safari vehicles with past festival queens.

The ‘God Is Love’ float will also have mini music systems playing religious music, while leaders of churches will be transported in classic cars.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com