Tom Brady in trouble: Leonard Fournette appears overweight after missing Bucs’ OTAs

O ver the past two seasons, running back Leonard Fournette became a crucial weapon to the success of Tom Brady ‘s offense with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers . As a result, he earned a three-year extension after spending the first two years with the team on one-year contracts.

However, with that peace of mind, it seems he relaxed and went back to the old practices he had with his first team, the Jacksonville Jaguars , because Fournette missed OTAs and when he showed up to mandatory minicamp, he came in quite overweight.

